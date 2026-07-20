Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PLOW, AR, TEM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (Symbol: PLOW), where a total volume of 1,965 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 196,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.7% of PLOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 290,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 1,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,400 underlying shares of PLOW. Below is a chart showing PLOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) options are showing a volume of 32,831 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.4% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 28,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM) options are showing a volume of 36,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 2,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,200 underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLOW options, AR options, or TEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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