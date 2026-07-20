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Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PLOW, AR, TEM

July 20, 2026 — 03:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (Symbol: PLOW), where a total volume of 1,965 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 196,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.7% of PLOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 290,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,400 underlying shares of PLOW. Below is a chart showing PLOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) options are showing a volume of 32,831 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.4% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 28,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM) options are showing a volume of 36,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 2,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,200 underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PLOW options, AR options, or TEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further PLOW Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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AR
TEM

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