Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PLOW, AR, TEM

Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) options are showing a volume of 32,831 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.4% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 28,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM) options are showing a volume of 36,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 2,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,200 underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PLOW options, AR options, or TEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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