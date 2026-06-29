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Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: OSUR, TMDX, DSP

June 29, 2026 — 03:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in OraSure Technologies Inc. (Symbol: OSUR), where a total volume of 7,520 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 752,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.6% of OSUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 754,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of OSUR. Below is a chart showing OSUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX) options are showing a volume of 11,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.5% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,300 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Viant Technology Inc (Symbol: DSP) saw options trading volume of 2,976 contracts, representing approximately 297,600 underlying shares or approximately 85.4% of DSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 348,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,800 underlying shares of DSP. Below is a chart showing DSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OSUR options, TMDX options, or DSP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further OSUR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

OSUR
TMDX
DSP

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