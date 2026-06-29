Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: OSUR, TMDX, DSP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in OraSure Technologies Inc. (Symbol: OSUR), where a total volume of 7,520 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 752,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.6% of OSUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 754,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of OSUR. Below is a chart showing OSUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX) options are showing a volume of 11,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.5% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,300 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Viant Technology Inc (Symbol: DSP) saw options trading volume of 2,976 contracts, representing approximately 297,600 underlying shares or approximately 85.4% of DSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 348,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,800 underlying shares of DSP. Below is a chart showing DSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OSUR options, TMDX options, or DSP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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