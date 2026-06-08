Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NVDA, COIN, MSFT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 2.2 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 223.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 125.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 177.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 08, 2026 , with 309,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31.0 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 113,257 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.2% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 11,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 408,897 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 40.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring June 08, 2026, with 26,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, COIN options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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