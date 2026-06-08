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Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NVDA, COIN, MSFT

June 08, 2026 — 01:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 2.2 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 223.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 125.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 177.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 08, 2026, with 309,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31.0 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 113,257 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.2% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 11,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 408,897 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 40.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring June 08, 2026, with 26,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, COIN options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further NVDA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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