Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MRNA, TRMB, DAL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 93,893 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring April 11, 2025 , with 9,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 936,400 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Trimble Inc (Symbol: TRMB) options are showing a volume of 16,825 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.2% of TRMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 8,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 840,100 underlying shares of TRMB. Below is a chart showing TRMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 82,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 15,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

