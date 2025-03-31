Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MRNA, TRMB, DAL

Trimble Inc (Symbol: TRMB) options are showing a volume of 16,825 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.2% of TRMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 8,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 840,100 underlying shares of TRMB. Below is a chart showing TRMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 82,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 15,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:
