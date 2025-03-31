Markets
MRNA

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MRNA, TRMB, DAL

March 31, 2025 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 93,893 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring April 11, 2025, with 9,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 936,400 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Trimble Inc (Symbol: TRMB) options are showing a volume of 16,825 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.2% of TRMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 8,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 840,100 underlying shares of TRMB. Below is a chart showing TRMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 82,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 15,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, TRMB options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SPLV Historical Stock Prices
 ALSN Average Annual Return
 NXTM Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SPLV Historical Stock Prices-> ALSN Average Annual Return-> NXTM Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MRNA
TRMB
DAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.