Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MDB, MRNA, CAR

April 07, 2025 — 03:34 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 14,306 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,500 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 51,431 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,100 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 10,696 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,700 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, MRNA options, or CAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

