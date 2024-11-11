Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LYV, RKLB, AMSC

Rocket Lab USA Inc (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 97,603 contracts, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares or approximately 75.1% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 8,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 826,100 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Superconductor Corp. (Symbol: AMSC) options are showing a volume of 10,114 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.9% of AMSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,100 underlying shares of AMSC. Below is a chart showing AMSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.