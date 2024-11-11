Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LYV, RKLB, AMSC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), where a total volume of 16,102 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.8% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 3,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,200 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Lab USA Inc (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 97,603 contracts, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares or approximately 75.1% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 8,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 826,100 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Superconductor Corp. (Symbol: AMSC) options are showing a volume of 10,114 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.9% of AMSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,100 underlying shares of AMSC. Below is a chart showing AMSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

