Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LULU, LITE, INTC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 12,016 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026 , with 907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) options are showing a volume of 19,019 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring August 14, 2026, with 1,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,500 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 478,517 contracts, representing approximately 47.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 116.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 03, 2026, with 27,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LULU options, LITE options, or INTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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