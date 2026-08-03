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LULU

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LULU, LITE, INTC

August 03, 2026 — 02:13 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 12,016 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026, with 907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) options are showing a volume of 19,019 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring August 14, 2026, with 1,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,500 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 478,517 contracts, representing approximately 47.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 116.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 03, 2026, with 27,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LULU options, LITE options, or INTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further LULU Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

LULU
LITE
INTC

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