Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LQDA, ETN, ASTS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA), where a total volume of 13,521 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.8% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 2,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,700 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) saw options trading volume of 12,058 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of ETN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,700 underlying shares of ETN. Below is a chart showing ETN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 91,402 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 8,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 827,300 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LQDA options, ETN options, or ASTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

