Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LNG, AVGO, FIG

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 192,301 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $395 strike call option expiring July 13, 2026, with 8,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 894,000 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:
And Figma Inc Class A (Symbol: FIG) saw options trading volume of 139,352 contracts, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares or approximately 63.5% of FIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 65,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares of FIG. Below is a chart showing FIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
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