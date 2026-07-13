Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LNG, AVGO, FIG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), where a total of 17,424 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.4% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 7,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 766,700 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 192,301 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $395 strike call option expiring July 13, 2026, with 8,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 894,000 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

And Figma Inc Class A (Symbol: FIG) saw options trading volume of 139,352 contracts, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares or approximately 63.5% of FIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 65,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares of FIG. Below is a chart showing FIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LNG options, AVGO options, or FIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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