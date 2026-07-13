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LNG

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LNG, AVGO, FIG

July 13, 2026 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), where a total of 17,424 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.4% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 7,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 766,700 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 192,301 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $395 strike call option expiring July 13, 2026, with 8,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 894,000 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Figma Inc Class A (Symbol: FIG) saw options trading volume of 139,352 contracts, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares or approximately 63.5% of FIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 65,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares of FIG. Below is a chart showing FIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LNG options, AVGO options, or FIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further LNG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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