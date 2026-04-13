Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LCID, HUM, DELL

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 12,294 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 67.5% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 5,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,000 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 58,401 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 66.2% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,200 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
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