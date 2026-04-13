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LCID

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LCID, HUM, DELL

April 13, 2026 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID), where a total volume of 41,203 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.7% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 5,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,200 underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 12,294 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 67.5% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 5,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,000 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 58,401 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 66.2% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,200 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LCID options, HUM options, or DELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stock RSI
 FOE Options Chain
 Next Earnings Date

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stock RSI-> FOE Options Chain-> Next Earnings Date-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LCID
HUM
DELL

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