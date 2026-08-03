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KKR

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KKR, KHC, ADBE

August 03, 2026 — 02:13 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR), where a total of 31,912 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.1% of KKR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 15,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of KKR. Below is a chart showing KKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) options are showing a volume of 80,442 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026, with 19,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 27,707 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 1,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,800 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KKR options, KHC options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further KKR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
KKR Insider Buying-> KKR and amp; CO Average Annual Return-> ETFs With Notable Outflows-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KKR
KHC
ADBE

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