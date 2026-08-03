Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KKR, KHC, ADBE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR), where a total of 31,912 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.1% of KKR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026 , with 15,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of KKR. Below is a chart showing KKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) options are showing a volume of 80,442 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026, with 19,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 27,707 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 1,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,800 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KKR options, KHC options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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