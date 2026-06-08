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INVX

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: INVX, OSCR, GLIBK

June 08, 2026 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Innovex International Inc (Symbol: INVX), where a total volume of 3,503 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 350,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.2% of INVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 448,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,000 underlying shares of INVX. Below is a chart showing INVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) options are showing a volume of 63,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 8,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 878,800 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Liberty Capital Corp (Symbol: GLIBK) options are showing a volume of 7,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 751,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74% of GLIBK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of GLIBK. Below is a chart showing GLIBK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for INVX options, OSCR options, or GLIBK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further INVX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding INVX-> INVX shares outstanding history-> Semiconductors Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INVX
OSCR
GLIBK

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