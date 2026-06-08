Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: INVX, OSCR, GLIBK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Innovex International Inc (Symbol: INVX), where a total volume of 3,503 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 350,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.2% of INVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 448,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 3,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,000 underlying shares of INVX. Below is a chart showing INVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) options are showing a volume of 63,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 8,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 878,800 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

And Liberty Capital Corp (Symbol: GLIBK) options are showing a volume of 7,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 751,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74% of GLIBK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of GLIBK. Below is a chart showing GLIBK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INVX options, OSCR options, or GLIBK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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