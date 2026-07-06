Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IBM, AVGO, SNDK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 55,289 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026 , with 7,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 795,400 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 230,320 contracts, representing approximately 23.0 million underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 16,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) saw options trading volume of 67,530 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2100 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 2,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,400 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, AVGO options, or SNDK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further IBM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.