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Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IBM, AVGO, SNDK

July 06, 2026 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 55,289 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 7,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 795,400 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 230,320 contracts, representing approximately 23.0 million underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 16,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) saw options trading volume of 67,530 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2100 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 2,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,400 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, AVGO options, or SNDK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further IBM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

IBM
AVGO
SNDK

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