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HUT

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HUT, REPL, BE

July 20, 2026 — 03:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT), where a total volume of 32,872 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.7% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 3,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,700 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Replimune Group Inc (Symbol: REPL) options are showing a volume of 23,446 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.5% of REPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 6,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,800 underlying shares of REPL. Below is a chart showing REPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 110,410 contracts, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring July 24, 2026, with 3,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,700 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HUT options, REPL options, or BE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further HUT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

HUT
REPL
BE

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