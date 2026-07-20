Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HUT, REPL, BE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT), where a total volume of 32,872 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.7% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026 , with 3,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,700 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

Replimune Group Inc (Symbol: REPL) options are showing a volume of 23,446 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.5% of REPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 6,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,800 underlying shares of REPL. Below is a chart showing REPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 110,410 contracts, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring July 24, 2026, with 3,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,700 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HUT options, REPL options, or BE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further HUT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.