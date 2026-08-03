Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HPP, MSTR, AME

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP), where a total of 7,059 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 705,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 109% of HPP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 647,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 2,759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,900 underlying shares of HPP. Below is a chart showing HPP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 175,334 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1040 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 6,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 649,200 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1040 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME) saw options trading volume of 10,737 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 105.2% of AME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 2,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,600 underlying shares of AME. Below is a chart showing AME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HPP options, MSTR options, or AME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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