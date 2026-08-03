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Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HPP, MSTR, AME

August 03, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP), where a total of 7,059 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 705,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 109% of HPP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 647,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,900 underlying shares of HPP. Below is a chart showing HPP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 175,334 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1040 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 6,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 649,200 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1040 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME) saw options trading volume of 10,737 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 105.2% of AME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 2,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,600 underlying shares of AME. Below is a chart showing AME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HPP options, MSTR options, or AME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further HPP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

HPP
MSTR
AME

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