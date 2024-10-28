Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HLF, FOLD, RH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF), where a total volume of 6,418 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 641,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 1,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,000 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FOLD) saw options trading volume of 11,127 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of FOLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,400 underlying shares of FOLD. Below is a chart showing FOLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 2,493 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 249,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 564,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,900 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HLF options, FOLD options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.