Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HLF, FOLD, RH

October 28, 2024 — 03:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF), where a total volume of 6,418 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 641,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,000 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FOLD) saw options trading volume of 11,127 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of FOLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,400 underlying shares of FOLD. Below is a chart showing FOLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 2,493 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 249,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 564,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,900 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HLF options, FOLD options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

