Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HLF, FOLD, RH

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FOLD) saw options trading volume of 11,127 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of FOLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,400 underlying shares of FOLD. Below is a chart showing FOLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 2,493 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 249,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 564,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,900 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
