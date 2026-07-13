Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GPN, CRM, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), where a total of 16,550 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 15,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 68,533 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 64,748 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 12,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GPN options, CRM options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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