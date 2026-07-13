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Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GPN, CRM, PYPL

July 13, 2026 — 01:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), where a total of 16,550 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 15,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 68,533 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 64,748 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 12,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GPN options, CRM options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further GPN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Global Payments RSI-> Institutional Holders of GPN-> Utilities Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GPN
CRM
PYPL

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