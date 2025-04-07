Markets
GPN

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GPN, APP, POWL

April 07, 2025 — 03:34 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), where a total volume of 11,911 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.6% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 5,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,400 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 44,771 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025, with 2,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,500 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL) saw options trading volume of 1,598 contracts, representing approximately 159,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of POWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 384,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,400 underlying shares of POWL. Below is a chart showing POWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GPN options, APP options, or POWL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

