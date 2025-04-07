Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GPN, APP, POWL

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 44,771 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025, with 2,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,500 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL) saw options trading volume of 1,598 contracts, representing approximately 159,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of POWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 384,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,400 underlying shares of POWL. Below is a chart showing POWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GPN options, APP options, or POWL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
