Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GPI, DKNG, MCD

September 09, 2024 — 03:17 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI), where a total volume of 706 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 70,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.7% of GPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 116,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,000 underlying shares of GPI. Below is a chart showing GPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 53,137 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 6,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 622,200 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 16,125 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024, with 1,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,500 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

