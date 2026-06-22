Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GETY, QRVO, MSTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Getty Images Holdings Inc (Symbol: GETY), where a total volume of 40,542 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 154.3% of GETY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1 strike put option expiring November 20, 2026 , with 10,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GETY. Below is a chart showing GETY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1 strike highlighted in orange:

Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) saw options trading volume of 18,856 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 141.2% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 12,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 271,058 contracts, representing approximately 27.1 million underlying shares or approximately 134% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 26, 2026, with 11,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GETY options, QRVO options, or MSTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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