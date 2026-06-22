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GETY

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GETY, QRVO, MSTR

June 22, 2026 — 03:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Getty Images Holdings Inc (Symbol: GETY), where a total volume of 40,542 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 154.3% of GETY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1 strike put option expiring November 20, 2026, with 10,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GETY. Below is a chart showing GETY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) saw options trading volume of 18,856 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 141.2% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 12,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 271,058 contracts, representing approximately 27.1 million underlying shares or approximately 134% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 26, 2026, with 11,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GETY options, QRVO options, or MSTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further GETY Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

GETY
QRVO
MSTR

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