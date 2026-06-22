Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DFTX, GEV, AGX

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) options are showing a volume of 21,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.8% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1500 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 3,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,600 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:
And Argan Inc (Symbol: AGX) saw options trading volume of 2,413 contracts, representing approximately 241,300 underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of AGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 367,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $960 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,600 underlying shares of AGX. Below is a chart showing AGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $960 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DFTX options, GEV options, or AGX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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