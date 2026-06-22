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Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DFTX, GEV, AGX

June 22, 2026 — 03:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Definium Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: DFTX), where a total of 19,147 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.8% of DFTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,400 underlying shares of DFTX. Below is a chart showing DFTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) options are showing a volume of 21,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.8% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1500 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 3,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,600 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Argan Inc (Symbol: AGX) saw options trading volume of 2,413 contracts, representing approximately 241,300 underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of AGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 367,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $960 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,600 underlying shares of AGX. Below is a chart showing AGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $960 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DFTX options, GEV options, or AGX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further DFTX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

DFTX
GEV
AGX

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