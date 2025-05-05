Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CNK, ASTS, IRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK), where a total volume of 20,736 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of CNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 4,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,300 underlying shares of CNK. Below is a chart showing CNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 41,577 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 09, 2025, with 2,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,500 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) saw options trading volume of 9,526 contracts, representing approximately 952,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,000 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CNK options, ASTS options, or IRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

