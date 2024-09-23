Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CELH, C, UEC

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 57,959 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 6,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 643,100 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:
And Uranium Energy Corp (Symbol: UEC) saw options trading volume of 31,907 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of UEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 6,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 669,100 underlying shares of UEC. Below is a chart showing UEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CELH options, C options, or UEC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Stock RSI
WEC Energy Group shares outstanding history
ETFs Holding VOXX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.