Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CELH, C, UEC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), where a total of 25,557 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 5,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 581,700 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 57,959 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 6,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 643,100 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uranium Energy Corp (Symbol: UEC) saw options trading volume of 31,907 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of UEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 6,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 669,100 underlying shares of UEC. Below is a chart showing UEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

