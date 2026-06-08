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BURL

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BURL, DUOL, LASR

June 08, 2026 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total volume of 8,358 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 835,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.8% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 8,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,000 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL) saw options trading volume of 10,326 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 73.6% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,900 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And nLight Inc (Symbol: LASR) options are showing a volume of 9,086 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 908,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.9% of LASR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 8,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 822,400 underlying shares of LASR. Below is a chart showing LASR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BURL options, DUOL options, or LASR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further BURL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BURL Historical Stock Prices-> BURL Average Annual Return-> My Morning Joe Stock Watch-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BURL
DUOL
LASR

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