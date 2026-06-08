Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BURL, DUOL, LASR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total volume of 8,358 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 835,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.8% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 8,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,000 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL) saw options trading volume of 10,326 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 73.6% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,900 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And nLight Inc (Symbol: LASR) options are showing a volume of 9,086 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 908,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.9% of LASR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 8,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 822,400 underlying shares of LASR. Below is a chart showing LASR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BURL options, DUOL options, or LASR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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