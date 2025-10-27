Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BBY, UBER, ALIT

October 27, 2025 — 03:38 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total of 16,231 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.5% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 10,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 72,230 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 10,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alight Inc (Symbol: ALIT) saw options trading volume of 35,710 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of ALIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 22,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of ALIT. Below is a chart showing ALIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

