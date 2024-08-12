News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AX, PLTR, HOOD

August 12, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX), where a total volume of 9,629 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 962,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 116.5% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 826,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,200 underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 437,445 contracts, representing approximately 43.7 million underlying shares or approximately 80% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 39,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 130,822 contracts, representing approximately 13.1 million underlying shares or approximately 69.4% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 15,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

