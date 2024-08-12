Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AX, PLTR, HOOD

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 437,445 contracts, representing approximately 43.7 million underlying shares or approximately 80% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 39,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 130,822 contracts, representing approximately 13.1 million underlying shares or approximately 69.4% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 15,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AX options, PLTR options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
