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Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AR, AAPL, MSFT

June 15, 2026 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR), where a total of 102,510 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 223.1% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 49,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 1.0 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 199.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $297.50 strike call option expiring June 15, 2026, with 145,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $297.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 720,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 72.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 190.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 15, 2026, with 89,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AR options, AAPL options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further AR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding AR-> AR Stock Predictions-> Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AR
AAPL
MSFT

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