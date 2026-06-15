Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AR, AAPL, MSFT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR), where a total of 102,510 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 223.1% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 49,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 1.0 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 199.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $297.50 strike call option expiring June 15, 2026, with 145,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $297.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 720,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 72.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 190.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 15, 2026, with 89,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AR options, AAPL options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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