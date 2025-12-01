Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMGN, NLY, CRM

Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY) options are showing a volume of 37,707 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of NLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 29,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of NLY. Below is a chart showing NLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 37,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring December 05, 2025, with 1,683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, NLY options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
