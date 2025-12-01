Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMGN, NLY, CRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total of 16,674 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.6% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 2,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,500 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY) options are showing a volume of 37,707 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of NLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 29,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of NLY. Below is a chart showing NLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 37,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring December 05, 2025, with 1,683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, NLY options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.