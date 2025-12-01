Markets
AMGN

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMGN, NLY, CRM

December 01, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total of 16,674 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.6% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,500 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY) options are showing a volume of 37,707 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of NLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 29,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of NLY. Below is a chart showing NLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 37,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring December 05, 2025, with 1,683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, NLY options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

