Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LULU, ELY, CLW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 8,051 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 805,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 852,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $317.50 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,600 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $317.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY) options are showing a volume of 15,565 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.9% of ELY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 15,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ELY. Below is a chart showing ELY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clearwater Paper Corp (Symbol: CLW) saw options trading volume of 1,260 contracts, representing approximately 126,000 underlying shares or approximately 89.1% of CLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 141,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,500 underlying shares of CLW. Below is a chart showing CLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LULU options, ELY options, or CLW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
