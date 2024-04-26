News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SOFI, ADBE, AMD

April 26, 2024 — 03:32 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total of 368,706 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 36.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.6% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 38.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 36,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 28,633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.1% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 2,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 516,171 contracts, representing approximately 51.6 million underlying shares or approximately 89.5% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 63,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

