Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SOFI, ADBE, AMD

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 28,633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.1% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 2,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 516,171 contracts, representing approximately 51.6 million underlying shares or approximately 89.5% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 63,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SOFI options, ADBE options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
