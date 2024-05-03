News & Insights

Markets
DOCU

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DOCU, TDW, TGT

May 03, 2024 — 03:47 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total volume of 9,234 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 923,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.4% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 4,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 481,400 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Tidewater Inc (Symbol: TDW) options are showing a volume of 3,815 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 381,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of TDW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 632,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,700 underlying shares of TDW. Below is a chart showing TDW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 17,565 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024, with 2,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,700 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, TDW options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Consumer Goods Dividend Stock List
 IFGL Videos
 TRAK Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DOCU
TDW
TGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.