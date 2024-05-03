Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DOCU, TDW, TGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total volume of 9,234 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 923,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.4% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024 , with 4,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 481,400 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

Tidewater Inc (Symbol: TDW) options are showing a volume of 3,815 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 381,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of TDW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 632,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,700 underlying shares of TDW. Below is a chart showing TDW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 17,565 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024, with 2,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,700 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

