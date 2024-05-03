Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DOCU, TDW, TGT

Tidewater Inc (Symbol: TDW) options are showing a volume of 3,815 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 381,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of TDW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 632,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,700 underlying shares of TDW. Below is a chart showing TDW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 17,565 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024, with 2,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,700 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, TDW options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Consumer Goods Dividend Stock List
IFGL Videos
TRAK Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.