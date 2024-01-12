Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DOCU, SPOT, LII

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total volume of 61,789 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 118.7% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 7,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,000 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 14,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,400 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lennox International Inc (Symbol: LII) options are showing a volume of 1,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 164,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.8% of LII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 225,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,200 underlying shares of LII. Below is a chart showing LII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, SPOT options, or LII options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Closed End Fund Screener
TRV Historical Earnings
MBOT Earnings History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.