Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DOCU, SPOT, LII

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total volume of 61,789 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 118.7% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 7,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,000 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 14,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,400 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lennox International Inc (Symbol: LII) options are showing a volume of 1,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 164,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.8% of LII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 225,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,200 underlying shares of LII. Below is a chart showing LII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, SPOT options, or LII options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.