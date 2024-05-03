News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CSTM, LSTR, LYV

May 03, 2024 — 03:46 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM), where a total volume of 5,117 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 511,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.7% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR) saw options trading volume of 1,523 contracts, representing approximately 152,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of LSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 308,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of LSTR. Below is a chart showing LSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) options are showing a volume of 11,785 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,900 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CSTM options, LSTR options, or LYV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

