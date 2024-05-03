Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CSTM, LSTR, LYV

Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR) saw options trading volume of 1,523 contracts, representing approximately 152,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of LSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 308,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of LSTR. Below is a chart showing LSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) options are showing a volume of 11,785 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,900 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CSTM options, LSTR options, or LYV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Air Services Other Dividend Stocks
3M Stock Split History
CGEM Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.