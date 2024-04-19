Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMBC, WDC, JPM

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 57,692 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.5% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 15,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 73,649 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.8% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 8,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 848,600 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
