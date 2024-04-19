News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMBC, WDC, JPM

April 19, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: AMBC), where a total volume of 2,663 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 266,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.8% of AMBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 351,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,300 underlying shares of AMBC. Below is a chart showing AMBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 57,692 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.5% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 15,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 73,649 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.8% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 8,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 848,600 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMBC options, WDC options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

