Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WDC, VRSN, UAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total volume of 31,270 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 6,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,200 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) saw options trading volume of 3,835 contracts, representing approximately 383,500 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of VRSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 806,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,700 underlying shares of VRSN. Below is a chart showing VRSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 26,833 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 4,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 486,100 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WDC options, VRSN options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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