Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WDC, VRSN, UAL

Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) saw options trading volume of 3,835 contracts, representing approximately 383,500 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of VRSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 806,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,700 underlying shares of VRSN. Below is a chart showing VRSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 26,833 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 4,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 486,100 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WDC options, VRSN options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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