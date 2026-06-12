Markets
WDC

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WDC, VRSN, UAL

June 12, 2026 — 01:58 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total volume of 31,270 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,200 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) saw options trading volume of 3,835 contracts, representing approximately 383,500 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of VRSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 806,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,700 underlying shares of VRSN. Below is a chart showing VRSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 26,833 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 4,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 486,100 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WDC options, VRSN options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further WDC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
WDC Average Annual Return-> WDC RSI-> Cheap Healthcare Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WDC
VRSN
UAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.