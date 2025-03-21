Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UPST, NUE, PACS

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 20,498 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 77.1% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 5,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,100 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And PACS Group Inc (Symbol: PACS) options are showing a volume of 3,473 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 347,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.1% of PACS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 468,660 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,300 underlying shares of PACS. Below is a chart showing PACS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
