Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UPST, NUE, PACS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total of 45,449 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.3% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 8,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 838,800 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 20,498 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 77.1% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 5,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,100 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And PACS Group Inc (Symbol: PACS) options are showing a volume of 3,473 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 347,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.1% of PACS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 468,660 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,300 underlying shares of PACS. Below is a chart showing PACS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPST options, NUE options, or PACS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

