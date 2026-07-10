Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UNH, MARA, SOFI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 40,088 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026 , with 4,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 277,449 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 37,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 512,750 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 51.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 84.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 48,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, MARA options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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