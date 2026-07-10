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UNH

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UNH, MARA, SOFI

July 10, 2026 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 40,088 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 4,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 277,449 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 37,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 512,750 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 51.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 84.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 48,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, MARA options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further UNH Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
UnitedHealth Group DMA-> Institutional Holders of UNH-> Office Supplies Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UNH
MARA
SOFI

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