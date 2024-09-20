Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TPB, PTEN, CSCO

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) options are showing a volume of 30,278 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 15,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 79,976 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 12,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:
