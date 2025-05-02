Markets
TGT

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TGT, SIRI, JBLU

May 02, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 51,013 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.1% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $99 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 10,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) saw options trading volume of 28,062 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,400 underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And JetBlue Airways Corp (Symbol: JBLU) options are showing a volume of 184,645 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of JBLU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 66,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares of JBLU. Below is a chart showing JBLU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, SIRI options, or JBLU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Aristocrats List
 LOGC Stock Predictions
 IFAM Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Aristocrats List-> LOGC Stock Predictions-> IFAM Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TGT
SIRI
JBLU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.