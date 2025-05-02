Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TGT, SIRI, JBLU

SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) saw options trading volume of 28,062 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,400 underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And JetBlue Airways Corp (Symbol: JBLU) options are showing a volume of 184,645 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of JBLU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 66,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares of JBLU. Below is a chart showing JBLU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
