Markets
TARS

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TARS, LYV, RIOT

June 26, 2026 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: TARS), where a total volume of 3,560 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 356,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.9% of TARS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 648,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,900 underlying shares of TARS. Below is a chart showing TARS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) saw options trading volume of 13,953 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 5,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,100 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 78,702 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring June 26, 2026, with 13,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TARS options, LYV options, or RIOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further TARS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
TARS Stock Predictions-> TARS market cap history-> Stocks Conducting Buybacks That Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TARS
LYV
RIOT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.