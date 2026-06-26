Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TARS, LYV, RIOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: TARS), where a total volume of 3,560 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 356,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.9% of TARS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 648,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 1,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,900 underlying shares of TARS. Below is a chart showing TARS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) saw options trading volume of 13,953 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 5,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,100 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 78,702 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring June 26, 2026, with 13,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TARS options, LYV options, or RIOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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