Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TARS, LYV, RIOT

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) saw options trading volume of 13,953 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 5,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,100 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 78,702 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring June 26, 2026, with 13,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TARS options, LYV options, or RIOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Further TARS Research:
- TARS Stock Predictions
- TARS market cap history
- Stocks Conducting Buybacks That Hedge Funds Are Selling
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