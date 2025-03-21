Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SPHR, MARA, CCL

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 260,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 32,683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 151,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 16,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPHR options, MARA options, or CCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
