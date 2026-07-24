Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SPCX, ZVRA, CAPR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Space Exploration Technologies Corp (Symbol: SPCX), where a total of 694,074 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 69.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.2% of SPCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 78.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026 , with 106,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares of SPCX. Below is a chart showing SPCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc (Symbol: ZVRA) options are showing a volume of 9,950 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 995,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73% of ZVRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,700 underlying shares of ZVRA. Below is a chart showing ZVRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capricor Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CAPR) options are showing a volume of 12,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of CAPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,900 underlying shares of CAPR. Below is a chart showing CAPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPCX options, ZVRA options, or CAPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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