Markets

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SPCX, ZVRA, CAPR

July 24, 2026 — 03:43 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Space Exploration Technologies Corp (Symbol: SPCX), where a total of 694,074 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 69.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.2% of SPCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 78.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 106,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares of SPCX. Below is a chart showing SPCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc (Symbol: ZVRA) options are showing a volume of 9,950 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 995,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73% of ZVRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,700 underlying shares of ZVRA. Below is a chart showing ZVRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Capricor Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CAPR) options are showing a volume of 12,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of CAPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,900 underlying shares of CAPR. Below is a chart showing CAPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SPCX options, ZVRA options, or CAPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further SPCX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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