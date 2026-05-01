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SOUN

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SOUN, ADBE, RIVN

May 01, 2026 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN), where a total volume of 233,254 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 24,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 46,378 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 86.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 3,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 202,988 contracts, representing approximately 20.3 million underlying shares or approximately 85.5% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 16,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SOUN options, ADBE options, or RIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Energy Stock Dividends
 WHR Insider Buying
 Earnings History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Energy Stock Dividends-> WHR Insider Buying-> Earnings History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SOUN
ADBE
RIVN

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