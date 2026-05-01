Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SOUN, ADBE, RIVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN), where a total volume of 233,254 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026 , with 24,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 46,378 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 86.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 3,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 202,988 contracts, representing approximately 20.3 million underlying shares or approximately 85.5% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 16,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SOUN options, ADBE options, or RIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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