Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SOUN, ADBE, RIVN

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 46,378 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 86.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 3,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 202,988 contracts, representing approximately 20.3 million underlying shares or approximately 85.5% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 16,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SOUN options, ADBE options, or RIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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