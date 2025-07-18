Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SOFI, SAM, GPC

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 1,684 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 168,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 300,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,100 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC) options are showing a volume of 5,631 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 563,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.2% of GPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,300 underlying shares of GPC. Below is a chart showing GPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SOFI options, SAM options, or GPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: CHN Average Annual Return
PVCT Split History
HTH Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.