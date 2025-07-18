Markets
SOFI

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SOFI, SAM, GPC

July 18, 2025 — 04:15 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total volume of 453,938 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 45.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.2% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 78.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 53,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 1,684 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 168,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 300,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,100 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC) options are showing a volume of 5,631 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 563,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.2% of GPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,300 underlying shares of GPC. Below is a chart showing GPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

SOFI
SAM
GPC

