Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SOFI, SAM, GPC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total volume of 453,938 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 45.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.2% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 78.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 53,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 1,684 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 168,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 300,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,100 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC) options are showing a volume of 5,631 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 563,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.2% of GPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,300 underlying shares of GPC. Below is a chart showing GPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SOFI options, SAM options, or GPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.