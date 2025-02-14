News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SOFI, PLTR, MU

February 14, 2025 — 05:25 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total volume of 508,866 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 50.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 113.6% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 41,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 975,915 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 97.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.1% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 87.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 94,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 225,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 20,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

