Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SMR, GPI, ALLY

September 20, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

September 20, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR), where a total of 26,467 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.7% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,300 underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI) options are showing a volume of 1,286 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 128,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85% of GPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 151,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of GPI. Below is a chart showing GPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) options are showing a volume of 45,035 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.6% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 20,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

