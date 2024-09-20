Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SMR, GPI, ALLY

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI) options are showing a volume of 1,286 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 128,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85% of GPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 151,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of GPI. Below is a chart showing GPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) options are showing a volume of 45,035 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.6% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 20,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
