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Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SIRI, RBLX, BIOA

July 31, 2026 — 04:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI), where a total of 74,698 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 190.7% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026, with 15,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 145,644 contracts, representing approximately 14.6 million underlying shares or approximately 187.1% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 31, 2026, with 8,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,100 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Bioage Labs Inc (Symbol: BIOA) options are showing a volume of 5,887 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 588,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.7% of BIOA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 579,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of BIOA. Below is a chart showing BIOA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SIRI options, RBLX options, or BIOA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further SIRI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SIRI Price Target-> SIRI shares outstanding history-> Canadian ex-dividend calendar-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SIRI
RBLX
BIOA

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