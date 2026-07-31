Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SIRI, RBLX, BIOA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI), where a total of 74,698 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 190.7% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026 , with 15,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 145,644 contracts, representing approximately 14.6 million underlying shares or approximately 187.1% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 31, 2026, with 8,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,100 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bioage Labs Inc (Symbol: BIOA) options are showing a volume of 5,887 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 588,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.7% of BIOA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 579,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of BIOA. Below is a chart showing BIOA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SIRI options, RBLX options, or BIOA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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