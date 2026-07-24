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Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SAFT, SMMT, ADBE

July 24, 2026 — 03:43 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (Symbol: SAFT), where a total volume of 804 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 80,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.3% of SAFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 123,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,700 underlying shares of SAFT. Below is a chart showing SAFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Summit Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SMMT) options are showing a volume of 23,736 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63% of SMMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 10,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SMMT. Below is a chart showing SMMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 36,652 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 62.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 2,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,700 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SAFT options, SMMT options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further SAFT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

SAFT
SMMT
ADBE

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