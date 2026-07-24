Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SAFT, SMMT, ADBE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (Symbol: SAFT), where a total volume of 804 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 80,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.3% of SAFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 123,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,700 underlying shares of SAFT. Below is a chart showing SAFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Summit Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SMMT) options are showing a volume of 23,736 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63% of SMMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 10,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SMMT. Below is a chart showing SMMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 36,652 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 62.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 2,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,700 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

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