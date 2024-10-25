News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RMD, NBR, JPM

October 25, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD), where a total volume of 10,069 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 109.1% of RMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 922,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 8,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,600 underlying shares of RMD. Below is a chart showing RMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Nabors Industries Ltd (Symbol: NBR) options are showing a volume of 4,190 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 419,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.7% of NBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 408,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,100 underlying shares of NBR. Below is a chart showing NBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 68,665 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 8,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RMD options, NBR options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

