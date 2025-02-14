Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RARE, TEAM, MDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: RARE), where a total volume of 4,236 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 423,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.6% of RARE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 710,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 1,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,400 underlying shares of RARE. Below is a chart showing RARE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 12,282 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 8,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 870,200 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) options are showing a volume of 37,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $86 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 10,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:

