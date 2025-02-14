News & Insights

Markets
RARE

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RARE, TEAM, MDT

February 14, 2025 — 05:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: RARE), where a total volume of 4,236 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 423,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.6% of RARE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 710,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,400 underlying shares of RARE. Below is a chart showing RARE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 12,282 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 8,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 870,200 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) options are showing a volume of 37,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $86 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 10,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RARE options, TEAM options, or MDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ZING
 GHAC shares outstanding history
 Funds Holding TSMU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ZING-> GHAC shares outstanding history-> Funds Holding TSMU-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RARE
TEAM
MDT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.